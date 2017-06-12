Right to die back in court

Photo: GoFundMe Robyn Moro and her husband

A court hearing begins today that will determine how long grievously ill Canadians must wait to find out if their right to a medically assisted death has been violated by the federal government's restrictive approach to the issue.

The Supreme Court of British Columbia is scheduled to hear arguments over two days on the government's contention that the facts on which the Supreme Court of Canada struck down the ban on assisted dying two years ago are not applicable to the new federal law.

The hearing is part of a constitutional challenge to the new law, which allows only those who are already near death to enlist medical help to end their lives.

If the government's position prevails, it will mean the findings of fact made by the country's top court during its landmark ruling, which is known as the Carter case, will be argued all over again.

It will mean "a later, longer and more costly trial," said Jay Aubrey, counsel for the B.C. Civil Liberties Association, which is spearheading the constitutional challenge on behalf of Julia Lamb of Chilliwack and Robyn Moro of Delta.

"In the meantime, people like Robyn Moro are left suffering intolerably, waiting for the right that was already given to them by our Supreme Court in 2015."