Second tragedy hits family

Photo: Contributed

A family that came to Canada from Iran to start a new life has been struck by a second devastating tragedy.

Ahmad Nourani Shallo died in a crash last week while driving to Calgary to mark the second anniversary of the death of his wife, Mariam Rashidi, who was killed trying to stop a gasoline thief.

Shallo was travelling from Vancouver with his new wife and his seven-year-old son when the accident happened on the Trans Canada Highway in British Columbia.

A family friend told CTV News the boy was in the back seat and wasn't hurt, however, the woman suffered serious injuries that required surgery.

Rashidi had been working at a Calgary station on June 7, 2015 when she was run over by Joshua Mitchell as he fled in a pickup truck with a tank full of stolen gas.

Mitchell was convicted of manslaughter last month and faces an Aug. 30 sentencing date.