Canada  

Sailor plucked from ocean

Rescue officials in Halifax say a sailor has been airlifted from another sailboat involved in a transatlantic race.

The joint rescue co-ordination centre says two aircraft were sent to rescue the sailor off the southeast coast of Newfoundland.

The centre says a lone crew member was hoisted into a Cormorant helicopter and flown to St. John's on Saturday.

At least four sailboats ran into trouble in the mid Atlantic on Friday and Saturday, and the crews of three of them had to be rescued.

The vessels were sailing in a race from Plymouth, England to Newport, Rhode Island when they ran into rough weather and had to call for help.

The Royal Western Yacht Club of England, which organized the race, says the remaining nine boats are "safe and well" as they cruise towards the finish line.

