Two found dead in Calgary

Calgary police are trying to get to the bottom of the deaths of two people in a home early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the home after getting reports of at least four people who police describe as being in medical distress.

Police say it's believed there was an altercation inside the home between several people who were known to each other, which escalated into violence.

Two people were found dead in the home while two others were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A fifth person inside the home wasn't injured and is being questioned by investigators.

Police say they're not looking for any suspects in the case and say it wasn't a random incident.

