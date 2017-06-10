42877

Canada  

Three killed in stabbings

Quebec's police watchdog says a 19-year-old man was shot and killed by police in northern Quebec early Saturday morning after a series of stabbings that left three people dead and two injured.

The independent investigations unit says it appears the suspect broke into three homes in the remote village of Akulivik during the night and stabbed five people, including a child around 10 years old who is among the fatalities.

The surviving two victims are in critical condition.

A statement from the investigation unit did not say which police force was involved.

The investigations unit says police intercepted the man as he was preparing to enter a fourth residence while armed with a knife.

Their information suggests police fired once to stop the man from entering, then fired a second fatal shot when he began to move toward the officers.

The unit has sent a team to the village to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Quebec provincial police, who say they weren't involved in the incident, will investigate the stabbings.

