Pilot's story inspired hit

Photo: The Canadian Press Actor Jenn Colella, left, and Beverley Bass at benefit performance of Come From Away in Gander, Nfld.

Beverley Bass got an unexpected call the morning after "Come From Away" star Jenn Colella was nominated for the best featured actress in a musical Tony Award.

The true story of Bass, a trailblazing pilot who made history as the first female captain for American Airlines, anchors the hit Broadway show about Newfoundland's kindness to thousands of stranded passengers and crew after 9/11.

"I couldn't believe that she even thought to call me," Bass said in an interview.

"But she said: 'How could I not call you? Your childhood dreams have allowed me to live my childhood dream.' And for her, it was getting her first Tony Award nomination.

"We have such a strong friendship. It has just been a wonderful journey for both of us."

Bass was among the airline pilots ordered to divert to Gander, N.L., when the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 closed U.S. air space.

Bass gave a four-hour interview to playwrights Irene Sankoff and David Hein back in 2011 as they gathered stories that would form the book and lyrics for the musical, which is up for seven Tonys including best musical. Winners will be announced Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York.