Sad day for pizza lovers

Sam Panopoulos, the man credited with inventing the Hawaiian pizza, has died at the age of 83.

According to an online obituary he'd been in hospital in London, Ont., when he passed away suddenly on Thursday.

Panopoulos was born in Greece and emigrated to Canada in 1954 where he and his two brothers operated a number of restaurants.

He said he made the first Hawaiian pizza in 1962 at the Satellite Restaurant in Chatham, Ont. after deciding that chunks of canned pineapple might make a tasty topping.

His culinary instincts eventually bore fruit — his creation became a staple of pizza menus the world over, though it did have a healthy portion of critics.

Panopoulos' funeral is scheduled for Monday in London, Ont.

