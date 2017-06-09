42534
Northern Manitoba cut off

The only ground transportation to subarctic Churchill has been suspended until at least winter — and possibly next spring — dealing a blow to the remote Manitoba community's tourism industry and driving up prices for food, fuel and other items.

The owners of the Hudson Bay Railway line say flooding that submerged a section of the track and stopped service on May 23 has caused "unprecedented and catastrophic" damage that will take months to repair.

Omnitrax Inc. said Friday a preliminary assessment found the track bed has been washed away in 19 locations and five bridges are visibly damaged. The company said another 30 bridges and 600 culverts need to be examined further.

"Until we are able to get people physically on the ground and do a proper inspection, it's difficult for us to truly know (how long repairs will take)," Peter Touesnard, Omnitrax chief commercial officer, said in an interview.

The rail line brings food, supplies and people to the remote community of 900 popular with tourists for its polar bears and other northern wildlife. The disruption means goods and people will have to arrive by air, which is much more expensive. Churchill has no road to the outside world.

