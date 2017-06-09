42599
Canada  

Recounts confirm wins

A judicial recount has confirmed Liberal victories in two ridings where the party snagged razor-thin wins in last week's Nova Scotia election.

Bill Horne was confirmed Friday as the winner in Waverley-Fall River-Beaverbank, while Lloyd Hines was confirmed in Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie, ensuring the Liberals would retain their slim majority in the 51-seat legislature.

The final tally came in at 3,160 for Horne, one fewer vote than in the initial count on May 30, and 3,095 votes for Progressive Conservative candidate Dan McNaughton.

Associate Chief Justice Deborah Smith of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court certified the statement of polls summaries for the recount and declared Horne and Hines elected.

The vote difference between Hines and Progressive Conservative Rob Wolf remained unchanged at 71, with Hines registering a tally of 2,565 and Wolf 2,494. NDP candidate Marney Simmons did pick up one more vote, registering 894.

A third recount will be done Monday in the riding of Chester-St. Margaret's, where Denise Peterson-Rafuse lost by 90 votes to Liberal Hugh MacKay.

Earlier this week, the Liberals said they would not seek a recount in the closest riding of all — Cape Breton-Richmond — where veteran cabinet minister Michel Samson lost by 21 votes to Progressive Conservative Alana Paon.

The Liberals were returned to power with 27 seats, while the Progressive Conservatives won 17 seats and the NDP seven.

