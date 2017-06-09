42377

Canada  

Years of horrific abuse

Alberta RCMP say three girls endured years of horrific sexual abuse and psychological imprisonment, allegedly at the hands of their father, before he was arrested and charged with 23 offences.

The 41-year-old man, whose name is under a publication ban, was arrested in a small town west of Edmonton last November after an investigation by a coalition of Alberta law enforcement agencies known as ALERT.

Staff Sgt. Stephen Camp said Friday that the man allegedly sexually abused his daughters multiple times over the last six years when they were under the age of 18. He declined to give their ages.

He said one of the alleged victims was procured for sex on multiple occasions to strangers through online ads and the father video- recorded the assaults.

"It is quite nauseating," Camp said. "It makes the investigative community feel actually quite sick to think that for so many years of their childhood, they were psychologically imprisoned by their father for a sick and sexual purpose.

"These crimes are quite monstrous to the family and to society at large."

On the day of their father's arrest, "it was as if a dark cloud had been taken away and lifted from their lives," Camp said.

The girls, who lived with both parents and two brothers, were home-schooled and isolated from society, Camp said. Their mother was a victim as well, he added.

"There was a significant amount of control and oppression that can happen in cases like this," Camp said. "The mother was just unaware of what was actually going on."

