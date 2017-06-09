42377

Canada  

Meth hidden in candles

Authorities in New Zealand say a 36-year-old Canadian man has been arrested after customs officers allegedly found 4.8 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in a shipment of candles.

The New Zealand Customs Service says the suspect was arrested in central Auckland on Friday after investigators linked him to the shipment.

The government agency says in a news release the drugs were found earlier this week in a package sent from Canada that was labelled as "home accessories."

Investigators allegedly found methamphetamine concealed in the candles with a street value equivalent to more than $4.6 million Cdn.

No information was released on whether the suspect is facing charges.

