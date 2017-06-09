Today, you're free from tax

Photo: Contributed June 9 is Tax Freedom Day in Canada.

Today is the day Canadians start working for themselves.

According to the Fraser Institute, June 9 is Tax Freedom Day.

It's the day the institute says, if all taxes paid over the course of a year were paid up front, you'd begin to pocket your entire paycheque.

The average Canadian family, with two or more people, will pay $47,135 in taxes, or 43.4 per cent of an annual income of $108,674. Those include everything from payroll taxes to income taxes, health, sales, property, fuel, carbon, sin taxes and more.

“It's difficult for average Canadians to add up all the taxes they pay in a year because the different levels of government levy such a wide range of taxes, and that’s why we do these calculations — to give Canadians a better understanding of exactly how much they pay to government,” said Charles Lammam, director of fiscal studies at the Fraser Institute.

Tax Freedom Day fell one day earlier in 2016, when Canadians paid a fraction less in taxes, 43.3 per cent.

“Tax Freedom Day helps put the total tax burden into perspective, and helps Canadians understand just how much of their money they pay in taxes every year,” Lammam said.

Provincial tax freedom days vary, with Alberta the earliest at May 21. B.C. ranks third, with a June 4 Tax Freedom Day.