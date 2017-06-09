First ever green carnival

Photo: CTV Vancouver "World's first green carnival"

The latest carnival to roll into Edmonton looks very much like any other carnival except for one major difference. The whole production is powered entirely by renewable energy.

It's the “world’s first green carnival,” the organizers behind “Sustainival” have returned to Edmonton for a four-day fair in the parking lot at South Edmonton Common.

The environmentally-friendly carnival is features the usual rides, games, live performances and greasy food.

That greasy food plays a key role in keeping the fun times rolling because the vegetable oil used to cook up those salty French fries is converted into fuel to power the rest of the carnival.

Not only do they use the recycled vegetable oil, the organizers also make use of wind and solar power for energy.

Co-Founder Antoine said the event runs on approximately one megawatt of power, which he said is roughly the same amount of energy used to power about 900 homes.

“If we can run this for four days on waste vegetable oil, there are a lot of things that can be done with renewable energy,” Palmer said.

“When people come they get to see what’s happening in their own backyard, support local initiatives and get involved,” Palmer added.

-with files from CTV Vancouver