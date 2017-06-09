42377

Canada  

First ever green carnival

- | Story: 199060

The latest carnival to roll into Edmonton looks very much like any other carnival except for one major difference. The whole production is powered entirely by renewable energy.

It's the “world’s first green carnival,” the organizers behind “Sustainival” have returned to Edmonton for a four-day fair in the parking lot at South Edmonton Common.

The environmentally-friendly carnival is features the usual rides, games, live performances and greasy food.

That greasy food plays a key role in keeping the fun times rolling because the vegetable oil used to cook up those salty French fries is converted into fuel to power the rest of the carnival.

Not only do they use the recycled vegetable oil, the organizers also make use of wind and solar power for energy.

Co-Founder Antoine said the event runs on approximately one megawatt of power, which he said is roughly the same amount of energy used to power about 900 homes.

“If we can run this for four days on waste vegetable oil, there are a lot of things that can be done with renewable energy,” Palmer said.

“When people come they get to see what’s happening in their own backyard, support local initiatives and get involved,” Palmer added.

-with files from CTV Vancouver 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
41380
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
35575
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39831


Friday Fails – June 9, 2017

Galleries
Another edition of Friday Fails where we don’t cut any corners!
Friday Fails – June 9, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Behold the $40,000,000 mistake!
This what a buzzer beater looks like at the spelling bee
Must Watch
The temptation to just say “well how do you spell...
Prince estate executors slam musical stage show
Music
Executors for Prince's estate are planning a legal assault on...
The greatest water slide move you’ll ever see
Must Watch
How does this water magician do what he does? We have no idea,

38239