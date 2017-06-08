41717
40211

Canada  

Learning from disaster

- | Story: 199046

A report into the Fort McMurray wildfire cites critical communications breakdowns as the fire swept into the municipality and forced thousands to flee.

Independent consultants that produced the report for the province noted that in the early days of the fire in May 2016, the two crews battling the blazes were operating through different command centres.

Communication broke down when one crew chief realized the fire would enter Fort McMurray, but failed to inform crews in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo.

The municipality had to learn from social media that the fire was entering the community.

Municipal Affairs Minister Shaye Anderson says the province has already begun working to ensure a unified communications structure for future disasters.

The fire damaged thousands of homes and force more than 80,000 residents to seek safe ground.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
43020
42518
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42518


People who suck at parking share hilarious notes they’ve received

Galleries
If you suck at parking people are going to let you know.
People who suck at parking share hilarious notes they’ve received (2)
Galleries
Use these as motivation to never ever be a jerk parker.
This anti-texting while driving PSA is great
Must Watch
Great ad made in New Zealand and was so good that the West...
Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban to compete for CMT Video of the Year
Music
Duet pals Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban will face off for the...
The process of making rope, as it was practiced for centuries
Must Watch
At first glance, it seems awfully silly to buy handmade rope in...

38239