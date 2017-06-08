42599
43071

Canada  

Killer denied full parole

- | Story: 198991

An Ontario woman serving a life sentence for the murder of an eight-year-old boy has once again been denied full parole after authorities found she continued to deflect responsibility for her actions.

Amina Chaudhary, 55, who married another inmate and had three children while behind bars, has been on day parole and living in a halfway house for a year.

The Parole Board of Canada last week rejected her application for full parole, saying she consistently blames others for her fate.

Chaudhary was convicted in 1984 of killing her former lover's nephew but maintains her innocence and is seeking a ministerial review of her case, having already exhausted other legal options.

She met her husband, Anees Chaudhary — also a convicted murderer — while in pre-trial custody, eventually giving birth to three now-adult children who were raised by friends or the state.

Documents show Chaudhary sought release to go live with her husband, who is already on parole and recently suffered a stroke, leaving him in need of care and unable to run his limousine business.

But in its decision, the board raised concerns about Chaudhary's enduring belief in her own innocence and her general evasiveness when confronted about her behaviour.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
42079
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
40906
39334
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42518


The process of making rope, as it was practiced for centuries

Must Watch
At first glance, it seems awfully silly to buy handmade rope in the modern era. Who the heck is this for? But as it turns out,
George Clooney introduced parents to twin babies via Skype
Showbiz
George Clooney introduced his twin babies to their paternal...
Nobody will ever give you a better, funnier bowtie lesson than Paul F. Tompkins
Must Watch
The sartorially-superb comedian of “Mr. Show” and...
Best of Seven – Selfies, June 8, 2017
Galleries
Selfies that will instantly improve your day. Vote for your...
Kesha tries to hug Jerry Seinfeld on the red carpet, things get uncomfortable in a hurry
Must Watch
After the first rejection, you think “Jerry’s joking...

43013