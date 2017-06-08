Killer denied full parole

Photo: Contributed

An Ontario woman serving a life sentence for the murder of an eight-year-old boy has once again been denied full parole after authorities found she continued to deflect responsibility for her actions.

Amina Chaudhary, 55, who married another inmate and had three children while behind bars, has been on day parole and living in a halfway house for a year.

The Parole Board of Canada last week rejected her application for full parole, saying she consistently blames others for her fate.

Chaudhary was convicted in 1984 of killing her former lover's nephew but maintains her innocence and is seeking a ministerial review of her case, having already exhausted other legal options.

She met her husband, Anees Chaudhary — also a convicted murderer — while in pre-trial custody, eventually giving birth to three now-adult children who were raised by friends or the state.

Documents show Chaudhary sought release to go live with her husband, who is already on parole and recently suffered a stroke, leaving him in need of care and unable to run his limousine business.

But in its decision, the board raised concerns about Chaudhary's enduring belief in her own innocence and her general evasiveness when confronted about her behaviour.