41299
42622

Canada  

Rotting whale removed

- | Story: 198964

A small community on Newfoundland's eastern shore has been freed of the putrid smell of a rotting whale that was finally removed after washing ashore weeks ago.

Equipment moved into Outer Cove on Wednesday to lift the humpback's remains from the water and into a waiting dump truck that took it to the landfill in Sunnyside for disposal.

Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove Mayor John Kennedy says he was very pleased it was finally over following a 12-hour operation to net it, remove it from the water and lift the 10-tonne carcass into the truck.

A local lab conducted recent testing on the beach in the area, and found no traces of harmful pathogens outside the norm.

Federal Fisheries Department boats helped in the removal of the large whale, which Kennedy said earlier had been stalled by bureaucratic red tape.

The bloated mess had been stinking up the town's shore since the May long weekend, leaving the picturesque cove with an oily sheen.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
39830
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
41798
36570
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42518


Best of Seven – Selfies, June 8, 2017

Galleries
Selfies that will instantly improve your day. Vote for your favourite below!
Kesha tries to hug Jerry Seinfeld on the red carpet, things get uncomfortable in a hurry
Must Watch
After the first rejection, you think “Jerry’s joking...
Daily Dose – June 8, 2017
Daily Dose
Dive into today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 8, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
You’re sailing nicely through today’s Daily Dose.
Rihanna teaches maths on educational trip to Malawi
Music
Rihanna taught a classroom of Malawian children a maths lesson on...

39845