Beaver leaves bride in dark

Photo: CTV

A busy beaver is being blamed for some bridal blues, leaving a Saskatchewan couple in the dark on their wedding day.

The beaver chewed through a power pole, knocking out electricity on May 27 at Kim and Calum Martin’s wedding at The Resort at Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park.

Kim Martin says the lights went out in the afternoon, shortly after the ceremony.

Staff brought out lamps and candles for the wedding, and used generators to keep the music and some lights going.

The outage affected much of the Cypress Hills and Maple Creek area, with power remaining out until about 1 a.m. the next day.