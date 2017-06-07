18-year-old was murdered

Photo: The Canadian Press Forensic officers with Halifax Regional Police searched for evidence on a Dartmouth footpath Wednesday.

Police in Halifax say the death of a young woman found dying on a park path has been ruled a homicide.

They said in a release Wednesday night that based on an autopsy, the medical examiner had ruled the death a homicide and identified the victim as 18-year-old Chelsie Probert of Halifax.

Halifax police Const. Phil Power said the investigation was ongoing and officers remained on the scene, which is near a busy street in north-end Dartmouth.

Earlier in the day, officers canvassed the area to see if anyone saw anything before the young woman was discovered or had video surveillance.

Police received a 911 call at about 10 p.m. Tuesday reporting that a woman appeared to be in medical distress near the path between Albro Lake Road and Farrell Street.

They say officers found Probert in medical distress and she was taken to hospital where she later died of her injuries. Police did not release a cause of death.

Milko Angelucci, who lives on Clarence Street behind the footpath, said he saw police lights late Tuesday.

"I didn't hear anything. I went to bed about 10:35 p.m. and I saw police lights and they were still here the next morning," Angelucci said.

"It's a family neighbourhood and there's lots of kids that live here."

Angelucci said a young man told him he discovered the woman, who was "covered in blood."

Meanwhile, Snappy Tomato owner Richard Farrah said police came to his pizzeria looking for surveillance video from Tuesday night.

However, he said his shop, which stays open until midnight on Tuesdays, was quiet during the evening.

Farrah said the neighbourhood is a poor, working-class area that struggles with drugs and "street walkers."

He said the area could use help, especially opportunities for youth.