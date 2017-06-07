Photo: The Canadian Press Victims Terry Blanchette and his daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette.

A triple-murder trial began Wednesday with the Crown telling court the suspect confessed to police that he killed all three victims: a father and daughter and a senior.

Derek Saretzky is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Terry Blanchette, who was 27, two-year-old Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and 69-year-old Hanne Meketech.

The Crown said in its opening statement that Saretzky had inside knowledge of the deaths in September 2015.

"He provided details to the police that only the killer would know," prosecutor Photini Papadatou told the jury Wednesday.

Jurors also heard that Saretzky took police to a remote area where the girl's remains were found in a firepit.

Saretzky, 24, is also charged with committing an indignity to the girl's body. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Papadatou said the case started as two separate investigations: one into the death of Meketech and one into Blanchette's slaying.

His daughter was missing when his body was discovered in his home in Blairmore, Alta., and RCMP quickly realized they needed more help in an all-out effort to find Hailey alive, the prosecutor said.

An Amber Alert that extended across Western Canada and into the United States was issued, but the child was found dead a few days later.