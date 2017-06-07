Snowbirds resume shows

42377
Canda's Snowbirds aerobatic squad is resuming their airshow season after it was put on hold last month to allow their pilots to get more practice.

The flying team’s normal training schedule had been cut short this year because of bad weather.

Snowbird pilots have since undergone two weeks of intensive training and practice at 15 Wing Moose Jaw.

“Our team has been working very hard practising and training to bring ourselves back up to our own strict performance standards,” team lead Maj. Patrick Gobeil said in a news release Tuesday.

“Your Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds are ready and very excited to get back to the air show circuit this weekend. We greatly appreciate the support and understanding of air show organizers, volunteers and audiences over the last three weeks.”

The Snowbirds have been entertaining airshow visitors in Canada and across the U.S. since 1971.

