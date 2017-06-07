Obama decries climate 180

41299
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Barack Obama met at a restaurant Tuesday night following the former U.S. president's speech to the Montreal Board of Trade.

"How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities? Thanks @BarackObama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown," the prime minister tweeted.

In his speech, Obama once again decried what he called the lack of American leadership on climate change, saying Tuesday his country's absence as an international force on the issue is only temporary.

He did not mention U.S. President Donald Trump by name but clearly targeted his successor's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate change accord.

"In Paris, we came together around the most ambitious agreement in history to fight climate change," Obama said. "An agreement that even with the temporary absence of American leadership will still give our children a fighting chance."

The former president, who was on his first visit to Canada since leaving office, also seemed to take a dig at Trump when he discussed the current age of instant information.

"Where TV and Twitter can feed us a steady stream of bad news and sometimes fake news, it can seem like the international order we have created is constantly being tested and the centre may not hold," he said.

"And in some cases, that leads people to search for certainty and control and they can call for isolationism or nationalism or they can suggest rolling back the rights of others.

"Or simply they can try to retreat and suggest we have no obligations beyond our borders, or beyond our communities, or beyond our tribe — that what's good for me and my immediate people is all that matters, that everyone else is on their own."

Obama said that while such instincts of retrenchment are understandable and tempting, they must be avoided.

"History also shows there is a better way," he said. "Canada shows, the United States, Europe, Japan show it is possible for us to overcome our fears and to reach across our divides."

