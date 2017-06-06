41299

Canada  

Duelling grannies cane fight

- | Story: 198824

A cane fight that broke out between two elderly women in a parking lot north of Toronto resulted in police being called to break up the scuffle.

York regional police say they were called to a No Frills grocery store parking lot in Vaughan, Ont. shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Const. Andy Pattenden says concerned citizens called police as the two women in their 70s were engaged in a cane duel, screaming and shouting at each other.

He says by the time officers arrived, the fight had ended without injury, with one woman trying to take off in a vehicle and the other going inside the grocery store to shop for food.

He says police spoke to both women, although he says the one inside the store didn't want to talk and preferred to continue looking for produce.

Pattenden says he doesn't know what the two were fighting over, but neither are expected to be charged.

"It just sounds like some angry older people," Pattenden said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
39549
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
42520
42771
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42701


These pics are loaded with talent

Galleries
So much talent to go around.
These pics are loaded with talent (2)
Galleries
Talented people (and dogs) do talented things.
This is one heck of a bouncy motorbike
Must Watch
According to the person who uploaded the video, he and his...
Tom Cruise scared mother with childhood daredevil antics
Showbiz
Tom Cruise used to frighten his mother with his daredevil antics...
Finnish announcer goes nuts calling Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne’s incredible save
Must Watch
The Nashville Predators leveled up the Stanley Cup series with...

42246