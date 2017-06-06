42377
42837

Canada  

Obama to speak in Montreal

- | Story: 198774

Former U.S. president Barack Obama will be in Montreal today to deliver a keynote speech to a sold-out audience at the city's convention centre.

It will be his first visit to Canada since he left the White House in January.

What Obama will talk about hasn't been revealed, but he's been given "carte blanche" by his hosts, the Montreal Board of Trade.

There were 6,000 tickets in all, and those destined for the general public sold out in less than 15 minutes.

People are being advised to show up two hours before the 5 p.m. speech.

As of Monday afternoon, a few dozen tickets were still available through resellers who were asking between $180 and more than $1,000 apiece.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
39638
42730
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42730


Rooster can’t do a proper “cock-a-doodle-doo!”

Must Watch
Clearly it hasn’t hit puberty yet.
Daily Dose – June 6, 2017
Daily Dose
Today’s Daily Dose gets 2 thumbs up.
Daily Dose – June 6, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
No adult accompaniment required here.
Taylor Swift house-hunting in London – report
Music
Taylor Swift is reportedly house-hunting in London after spending...
Monday Sports Gifs – June 5, 2017
Galleries
Summon the strength to take a break from work and power through...

42390
39499