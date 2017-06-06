Assessing threat level

Photo: The Canadian Press Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale

Municipal, provincial and RCMP officers from across the country will be involved in executing a plan to ensure Canadians are kept safe on July 1, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said Monday, noting this will involve "seamless collaboration" among security and intelligence agencies.

"The threat to the country is constantly being examined and reassessed," Goodale said, just before a meeting of the Senate national security committee.

There is no known information that would prompt Canadian security officials to change the threat level from "medium," where it has been since October 2014, he added.

The House of Commons paused for a moment of silence on Monday to honour seven people killed in the weekend terror attack in London, including Christine Archibald, a 30-year-old from British Columbia.

Intelligence-gathering in advance of the Canada 150 celebrations and extreme vigilance during the Parliament Hill events will be key, said Chris Mathers, a former RCMP officer who now works as a crime and risk consultant.

"There will be people scanning the crowd," Mathers said. "There will be tactical teams, there will be bomb-disposal teams. From now on at any large gathering, that's what you're going to have. It's just inevitable."