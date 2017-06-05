Who is the criminal here?

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley

Alberta Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley has launched an independent investigation into what she calls the failure of the provincial justice system at every level in the way it treated the victim of a vicious sexual assault.

A 28-year-old indigenous woman from Central Alberta was forced to spend five nights in the Edmonton Remand Centre during her testimony at a 2015 preliminary hearing for the man who attacked her.

Court documents indicate the woman had trouble focusing and answering questions, so the hearing judge agreed with a Crown prosecutor's request to have her spend the weekend in custody.

The complainant was forced to testify about the June 2014 assault in Edmonton while she was shackled and handcuffed and, on at least two occasions, she had to travel in the same prisoner van as her attacker.

A different judge who found the man guilty on several serious charges noted the woman's treatment in his decision last December.

"She was clearly distraught and, using her word, 'panicking.' She was somewhat belligerent," Justice Eric Macklin wrote. "Concerns were expressed as to her behaviour and whether she would voluntarily reattend on the following Monday to continue her testimony"

Macklin expressed regret that the young woman, who was homeless and living on the street, was kept in custody.

"She was remanded into custody on the mistaken belief that she was 'a flight risk' and that she was simply incapable of participating properly in the court proceedings," he wrote.

"Her treatment by the justice system in this respect was appalling. She is owed an apology. Unfortunately, no apology can be extended to her as she was tragically shot and killed in an unrelated incident."