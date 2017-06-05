A woman's racist rant has gone viral, after she bullied employees at a Toronto-area Chinese supermarket for not speaking English.

In the video, which was recorded at the Foody Mart in Scarborough, Ont. on Friday, a Caucasian woman in a motorized wheelchair can be seen shouting at a number of employees at the counter, after they told her they do not speak English.

"They should go back to China," the woman tells one man, who appears to be trying to mediate the situation. "Go back to China! This is Canada," she says.

She then makes a false claim in stating: "If you're going to work here, it is the law to know English."

According to the Official Languages Act, only employees at federal institutions are required to provide service in French or English.

Frank Hong, the 15-year-old student who recorded the video, says other customers tried to defuse the situation by offering to translate for the woman. However, the woman refused to co-operate.

"I put this video out to show the world that racism and xenophobia and bigotry still exists in Canada, and we really need to work together to stop it," Hong said.

The video on Facebook has been viewed more than 500,000 times.

-with files from CTV Vancouver