Tributes for slain Canadian

Messages of sorrow and condolence have been pouring in following the death of a Canadian woman who was killed in Saturday's terror attack in the heart of London.

Christine Archibald, 30, was enjoying a warm spring night with her fiance, Tyler Ferguson, when she was struck by a speeding van that plowed into people strolling on London Bridge.

Archibald was a social worker before moving to Europe to be with her fiance. She had attended Calgary's Mount Royal University where one of her teachers described her as an "academically strong" student who really found a home in her field, working with homeless people.

Archibald's family, who live in Castlegar, B.C., released a statement Sunday through the Canadian government.

"She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected," the statement said. "She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death."

The family asked that people honour her memory by making the community a better place.

"Volunteer your time and labour or donate to a homeless shelter," the statement said. "Tell them Chrissy sent you."

Archibald's fiance had been walking a few steps ahead of her and escaped physical injury but suffered deep emotional wounds, his siblings said in a Facebook post.

"Last night in London my baby brother lost the love of his life on the London Bridge. In a split second his entire life was ripped away from him," wrote Cassie Ferguson Rowe, Ferguson's sister.

Kathy Christiansen, executive director of Alpha House in Calgary, said Archibald had worked at the non-profit until recently and that she will remain in the hearts of her friends and colleagues.

The young woman was a talented social worker and an "exceptional human being," Christiansen said in a statement.

"Chrissy was a bright light to many, and her generosity, kind spirit and huge heart for her work in responding to issues of addictions and homelessness at the centre inspired us all."