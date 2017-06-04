Vigilant for Canada Day

Photo: The Canadian Press Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson

Canada's capital will do everything it can to prevent an attack when it hosts the country's 150th birthday next month but no amount of preparation can guarantee 100 per cent safety, Ottawa's mayor says.

"When you see a tragedy that took place in London and on London Bridge and in Manchester, you think could that happen here and sadly, the answer is yes," Mayor Jim Watson said Sunday, the day after the latest attack in Britain, on London Bridge, that left seven dead and scores injured.

With Ottawa preparing to host one of the largest Canada Day celebrations, Watson said there will be an extra security measures and a noticeable police presence on July 1, but that's no guarantee.

"There's no 100 per cent solution to terrorism." Watson said after taking part in a tree-planting ceremony at his city hall.

"It's always a wake-up call for us in roles of leadership that we have to vigilant in the world we live in. A simple knife and a motor vehicle can be the new weapon of choice for a terrorist or for someone who wants to cause harm to people in a community."