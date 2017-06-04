42877
PM to chat live with Kelly

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can expect a mix of personal and political talk when he sits down with morning show co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest during their visit to Canada.

"On our show, we really are about having fun and positivity and about getting into who people really are," said Michael Gelman, executive producer of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in a phone interview.

"A lot of the conversation is going to be about him, him personally ... in addition to being the leader of your country. We're going to have 3,000 people in the audience and I think everyone will be really excited to see him.

"We will be brushing upon things that are going on in the news; but again, we're not a news show, we don't pretend to be a news show. But we can't ignore things that are happening out there."

Trudeau will be the first sitting Canadian prime minister on the long-running daytime show when he appears at their first live taping in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Monday. The show will be taped at the Oakes Garden Theatre, which showcases panoramic views of the American and Horseshoe Falls.

