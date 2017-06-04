42534
42640

Canada  

Cdn 'impacted' in attack

- | Story: 198659

The High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom is confirming that a Canadian has been "impacted" by Saturday night's deadly terrorist attack in London.

A commission official could offer no further details, but says their emergency response team is working closely with British authorities.

The attack began at about 10 p.m. local time when police and witnesses say a white van barrelled into pedestrians on London Bridge.

The Canadian government is advising citizens to be vigilant in the wake of the attack.

The government and diplomats on the ground in London are advising travellers to avoid the affected areas, follow the instructions of local authorities and monitor local media.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called news of the attack on the London Bridge and nearby Borough Market "awful" in a tweet Saturday night.

He also made a brief statement at the Press Gallery dinner in Ottawa.

"Canadians stand united in sending our love and support to our friends in London. We stand with you all," he said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
39730
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
39240
42506
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Horoscope

Horoscope: June 4-10

Horoscopes
Overview for all signs: Take time for sober second thought in this full-moon week. The way words are strung together will be...
Daily Dose – June 4, 2017
Daily Dose
Come discover today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 4, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Be sure to keep an eye out.
Steve Martin: ‘I’m a better father because I’m older’
Showbiz
Steve Martin enjoys fatherhood at an older age because he is...
What the heck is the white gunk on salmon meat?
Must Watch
We’ve honestly never wanted to think that hard about the...

34932