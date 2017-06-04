Cdn 'impacted' in attack

Photo: AP

The High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom is confirming that a Canadian has been "impacted" by Saturday night's deadly terrorist attack in London.

A commission official could offer no further details, but says their emergency response team is working closely with British authorities.

The attack began at about 10 p.m. local time when police and witnesses say a white van barrelled into pedestrians on London Bridge.

The Canadian government is advising citizens to be vigilant in the wake of the attack.

The government and diplomats on the ground in London are advising travellers to avoid the affected areas, follow the instructions of local authorities and monitor local media.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called news of the attack on the London Bridge and nearby Borough Market "awful" in a tweet Saturday night.

He also made a brief statement at the Press Gallery dinner in Ottawa.

"Canadians stand united in sending our love and support to our friends in London. We stand with you all," he said.