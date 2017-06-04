Canadian killed in attack

Photo: AP

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a Canadian was among those killed in Saturday night's terror attack in London.

In a written statement released Sunday, Trudeau says the government will not be commenting further out of respect for the family.

Earlier, the High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom confirmed that a Canadian was "directly impacted" by the attack.

The attack began at about 10 p.m. local time when police and witnesses say a white van barrelled into pedestrians on London Bridge.

The Canadian government is advising citizens to be vigilant in the wake of the attack.

The government and diplomats on the ground in London are advising travellers to avoid the affected areas, follow the instructions of local authorities and monitor local media.

Trudeau says he's heartbroken that a Canadian was killed.

"We grieve with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and wish all those injured a speedy and full recovery," he said in the statement.