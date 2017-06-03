Cdns urged to be cautious

Photo: fi Canadians are being urged to be cautious in London following an attack on London Bridge.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadian officials are monitoring what he calls the "awful news" from Britain's capital.

Trudeau tweeted Saturday night in response to reports of a vehicle running down people on London bridge and people being stabbed nearby.

Canadian diplomats in England are advising Canadians to avoid the area around London Bridge.

Canada's senior diplomat in London says staff at the Canadian High Commission are monitoring the situation.

High Commissioner Janice Charette says people should stay away from London Bridge and nearby Borough Market until the areas are deemed safe.

British police rushed to London Bridge after reports of a vehicle running down pedestrians.

Shortly after there were reported stabbings at nearby Borough Market and police say officers were sent to the area and shots were fired.

Police also say they're responding to another incident in the Vauxhall area, over a mile away.

The BBC reported that more than one person died in the London Bridge incident.