Murdered woman found

Police in Winnipeg say they have located the body of Christine Wood in a farm field east of the city.
At a news conference today, police say the 21-year-old's body was found Thursday by a local land owner checking his crops.
They say an autopsy Friday confirmed her identity.
Wood was last seen alive Aug. 19, 2016, in Winnipeg when she was leaving a hotel near the airport.
The Oxford House First Nation resident was in the city with her parents visiting family.
In April, police declared her death a homicide and arrested a suspect, 30-year-old Brett Overby.
Police have alleged there was enough forensic evidence at Overby's home to charge him with second-degree murder.
At today's news conference, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Sheila North Wilson says Wood's parents are devastated by the news, but relieved to get some closure.