42877
39827

Canada  

Tornado touches down

- | Story: 198615

A tornado touched down southeast of Edmonton on Friday.

Environment Canada says it came down near Wimborne, a small community about 216 kilometres south of Edmonton around 5:10 p.m on Friday.

Many people in the towns of Three Hills and Trochu posted photos of the tornado on Facebook and Twitter.

Environment Canada says the twister has since lifted and says there is no further threat.

Brittanny Cawiezel, who works at the Trochu Golf and Country Club, says she heard a barn roof got ripped off and a few trees were down.

She says she hasn't heard any reports of injuries or major damage.

"It was right over the clubhouse, it was freaky," Cawiezel said.

"It started to hail a little, and the wind really picked up, but that's expected with a tornado."

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
41230
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
39549
40605
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42701


Revolving doors go haywire during a storm

Must Watch
A freak storm hit Moscow, tearing the inflatable roof off a sports center and turning a pair of revolving doors into 140 BPM beat...
Geri Horner apologizes for leaving Spice Girls
Showbiz
Geri Horner has apologised for leaving the Spice Girls 19 years...
A guy gets abducted by aliens for a routine examination.
Must Watch
This short from YouTube sketch geniuses Chris and Jack is...
Daily Dose – June 3, 2017
Daily Dose
Take a swing through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 3, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
We’re always offering a unique perspective.

42530