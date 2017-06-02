42377
39827

Canada  

Legal pot conundrum

- | Story: 198533

Opposition parties and international legal experts are calling on Ottawa to say what it plans to do about three UN drug treaties that pose a conundrum for the Liberal government and its plans to legalize cannabis by the summer of 2018.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Peter Kent says Canada's international reputation is at stake, adding the government should pull out of the agreements rather than violate the letter of the treaties.

"The government has a position to legalize (cannabis), which contravenes the terms of those three treaties and so the government should be upfront and respect the signatories to the treaty and withdraw," Kent said.

"We would condemn the government allowing Canada to go into violation of the treaties."

Canada faced a similar decision when it decided to withdraw from the Kyoto Protocol, Kent said, noting the Conservative government pulled out in 2011 under the legal terms of the treaty. Kent was environment minister at the time.

"The bottom line is, we believe Canada ... should be principled with all of its dealings with the international organizations with which we have treaties and agreements," he said.

Canada is currently one of more than 185 parties to three United Nations drug-control conventions — the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, the 1971 Convention on Psychotropic Substances and the 1988 Convention against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
39730
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
39638
42639
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39876


Well-meaning putz flings his golf club into a lake

Must Watch
He just wanted to rescue his ball and carry on with the game. The universe had other plans.
Daily Dose – June 2, 2017
Daily Dose
Take a spin through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 2, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Try not to get yourself stuck while you’re here
Shakira struggled to write new music after becoming a mom
Showbiz
Shakira found making new music challenging after putting her...
This restaurant’s signs are so funny you’d probably come back just to read them
Galleries
El Arroyo is a pretty well-known Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin,

40083