Battle over Atlantic salmon

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Atlantic Salmon Federation is urging Ottawa to take a more "aggressive" approach with Greenland — where salmon migrate from Canada and are harvested — as returns continue to decline.

A federation report released Thursday said 2016 returns for North American Atlantic salmon were 27 per cent lower than the previous year, and may indicate further declines in 2017. The population estimates were based on data from Canada, the U.S., and Greenland.

The report said grilse — Atlantic salmon that return to spawn after only one year at sea — saw the greatest decrease: 31 per cent lower than 2015.

Federation president Bill Taylor said the federal government needs to urge Greenland to reduce its catch.

Salmon stocks migrate north from Canadian rivers to feeding grounds off the Arctic country, where 27 tonnes of salmon were harvested last year, down significantly from 56 tonnes in 2015.

"We need to take a much more stronger, aggressive approach with Greenland," said Taylor ahead of a meeting next week of the North Atlantic Salmon Conservation Organization — an intergovernmental organization that includes Canada, the U.S., Denmark, the European Union, Norway and Russia.