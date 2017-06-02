Photo: The Canadian Press Elizabeth Wettlaufer

A Saskatchewan woman who briefly dated Elizabeth Wettlaufer said she figured the woman was a bit off, but "I didn't know she was that far off."

Sheila Andrews said she met the former Ontario nurse — who pleaded guilty Thursday to killing eight seniors in her care — through an online dating site in 2009.

Andrews, 50, said they quickly found common ground because Wettlaufer, 49, worked closely with seniors and often discussed work, and at the time Andrews was caring for her elderly mother.

Andrews said after a night at a motel in Saskatoon, they drove to her home in Prince Albert, Sask.

When they went to visit Andrews' mother in a care facility, Wettlaufer sulked quietly in the corner. After the visit, Wettlaufer told Andrews she would not go back to the hospital again, which Andrews thought was strange behaviour from a registered nurse.

Andrews said it was "very frightening" when she saw Wettlaufer's face on the news after she was charged in 2016.

"I actually texted my best friend and I said, 'I think I dated a serial killer!'"