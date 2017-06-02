42534
42622

Canada  

'I think I dated a serial killer'

- | Story: 198525

A Saskatchewan woman who briefly dated Elizabeth Wettlaufer said she figured the woman was a bit off, but "I didn't know she was that far off."

Sheila Andrews said she met the former Ontario nurse — who pleaded guilty Thursday to killing eight seniors in her care — through an online dating site in 2009.

Andrews, 50, said they quickly found common ground because Wettlaufer, 49, worked closely with seniors and often discussed work, and at the time Andrews was caring for her elderly mother.

Andrews said after a night at a motel in Saskatoon, they drove to her home in Prince Albert, Sask.

When they went to visit Andrews' mother in a care facility, Wettlaufer sulked quietly in the corner. After the visit, Wettlaufer told Andrews she would not go back to the hospital again, which Andrews thought was strange behaviour from a registered nurse.

Andrews said it was "very frightening" when she saw Wettlaufer's face on the news after she was charged in 2016.

"I actually texted my best friend and I said, 'I think I dated a serial killer!'"

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
39830
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
39851
42518
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42788


Well-meaning putz flings his golf club into a lake

Must Watch
He just wanted to rescue his ball and carry on with the game. The universe had other plans.
Daily Dose – June 2, 2017
Daily Dose
Take a spin through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 2, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Try not to get yourself stuck while you’re here
Shakira struggled to write new music after becoming a mom
Showbiz
Shakira found making new music challenging after putting her...
This restaurant’s signs are so funny you’d probably come back just to read them
Galleries
El Arroyo is a pretty well-known Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin,

41796