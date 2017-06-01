Homolka turfed from school

42377
A private Montreal elementary school is moving to quell public fears following media reports about Karla Homolka doing some volunteer work there.

The school, which is operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church, says it won't allow anyone with a criminal record to volunteer in any capacity on school grounds.

The church issued a brief statement Thursday that said it has "heard and listened to the concerns of parents and members of the community uncomfortable with recent reports in the media."

Local media captured images of Homolka using a purse to hide her face Wednesday morning as she dropped off her children outside the school in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood.

On Tuesday, City News reported that Homolka had occasionally volunteered at the school, including supervising a field trip and bringing her dog into the classroom to interact with children.

Homolka and ex-husband Paul Bernardo were convicted of crimes related to the rape and murder of two schoolgirls, Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy.

Homolka struck a deal with prosecutors where she served 12 years in prison for manslaughter while Bernardo was convicted of murder and is serving a life sentence. Homolka was released in 2005.

