Reopen the Constitution?

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said Thursday he is fully aware there is currently little appetite across the country to re-open the Canadian Constitution.

His government is nevertheless going in that direction anyway, the premier told reporters.

"I'll make a bet, If you go and ask any of the premiers across the country I don't think anyone would want to open the Constitution right now," Couillard said.

He said there is the impression in Canada that citizens shouldn't talk about the fact Quebec never signed the Constitution when it was patriated from the U.K. in 1982.

Or speak about the failed constitutional accord attempts that led to the 1995 referendum, which the sovereigntists narrowly lost.

"The signal I'm sending is that the issue is still here and it won't go away," Couillard said. "It's about co-existence and having an allegiance to Quebec as well as a belonging to Canada."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau let his feelings known with a curt answer on his way to a cabinet meeting in Parliament Thursday morning.

"You know my opinion on the Constitution," Trudeau said. "We're not reopening the Constitution."

Couillard said the goal of his government's proposal is to "start a dialogue" about Quebec's place in the country, which he hopes will lead to the eventual reopening of constitutional negotiations and to Quebec finally signing the 1982 document.