42761
42726

Canada  

Star-studded Canada Day

- | Story: 198504

Homegrown entertainers from the worlds of stage and screen will converge in Ottawa over the Canada Day weekend for star-studded festivities celebrating the country's 150th birthday.

Heritage Minister Melanie Joly announced a series of events being staged from June 30 to July 2 to mark the sesquicentennial.

Parliament Hill will feature Cirque du soleil alongside musical artists including Gordon Lightfoot, Alessia Cara, Walk Off The Earth, Dean Brody, Serena Ryder, Louis-Jean Cormier and Patrick Watson.

Husband-and-wife singer-songwriters Raine Maida and Chantal Kreviazuk will be among the artists featured at Major's Hill Park, and the Canadian Museum of History will also play host to musical performances.

Youth empowerment event We Day also announced plans to host its first-ever outdoor festival on Parliament Hill July 2.

International activists and We co-founders Craig and Marc Kielburger will be joined by a high-wattage roster including musical performers Alanis Morissette, Barenaked Ladies, Hedley and Tenors, actor Jacob Tremblay, swimming sensation Penny Oleksiak, Sen. Romeo Dallaire, retired astronaut Chris Hadfield and YouTube sensation Lilly Singh.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
39549
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
39638
37070
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37070


This restaurant’s signs are so funny you’d probably come back just to read them

Galleries
El Arroyo is a pretty well-known Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin, Texas. What really puts El Arroyo on the map is their brilliant...
This restaurant’s signs are so funny you’d probably come back just to read them (2)
Galleries
You can even suggest your own by emailing them at...
Elephants run to greet a new rescued baby elephant
Must Watch
Watch a whole herd run to greetings a new rescued baby elephant...
Orlando Bloom’s mom sends his resume to top newsrooms
Showbiz
Orlando Bloom's mother has reportedly sent out a full resume...
Soccer player in Hungary sets a new bar for flopping
Must Watch
I’ve seen that move before when a 2-year-old does it when...

40083