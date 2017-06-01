Babies burned by sunscreen

Photo: Rebecca Cannon

Health Canada says it's looking into three recent complaints of babies allegedly being burned by Banana Boat sunscreen products.

Spokeswoman Renelle Briand says the three reports were all made within the past month and came from multiple locations in Canada.

The most recent report involves a Montreal mother alleging her son developed blisters on his face after she applied a Banana Boat product.

Briand says the other complaints, originating in Newfoundland and an unknown location, are similar in nature.

Briand says Health Canada has reached out to Banana Boat products maker Edgewell Personal Care for more information, but has not taken any action against the products yet. Banana Boat released a statement saying "we retested the batch and have confirmed that the product is safe for use."

Edgewell did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Briand says Health Canada is taking the complaints seriously and has not ruled out the idea of further action if it determines there's a significant public risk.

"If we do determine that the product actually needs to be taken off the shelves, we'll take the appropriate measures to do a recall," she said. ""We're not at that point yet. We're just looking into it."

The most recent complaint surfaced on May 26 when Montreal mother Caroline Morneau wrote a Facebook post about her nine-month-old son's recent experience with a Banana Boat product, though she did not indicate which specific sunscreen she used.

Morneau wrote that her son developed blisters on his face shortly after using the product, prompting a visit to his pediatrician.

The doctor diagnosed second-degree chemical burns and attributed them to the sunscreen, Morneau alleged in her post, which was accompanied by a photograph showing a child whose nose, cheeks and upper lip appear burned.