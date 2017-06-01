$867M to help softwood

Photo: The Canadian Press

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr is announcing $867 million in financial supports to help lumber producers and employees weather the impact of punishing new U.S. tariffs on Canadian softwood exports.

The package announced today includes loans and loan guarantees to help cushion the blow for forestry companies and to help them exploring new markets and innovations.

The help includes $260 million to help diversify the market base for Canadian lumber products, allow the indigenous forestry sector to explore new initiatives and extend work-sharing agreement limits to minimize layoffs.

"Our government recognizes the importance of finding new markets for our forest products," Carr said Thursday in Ottawa, flanked by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

The money also includes measures to support workers who want to upgrade their skills and transition to a different industry.

On April 28, the U.S. Department of Commerce slapped countervailing import duties as high as 24 per cent on Canadian softwood, arguing Canada unfairly subsidizes its industry by keeping the price of logging artificially low.

Carr's statement described the package as defending Canada's interests against those duties, which he described as an "unfair and unwarranted" trade action.

"A negotiated settlement is not only possible, but in the best interests of both countries."

The government has been careful to characterize the money as a support package, not a bailout, in order to avoid running further afoul of protectionist forces in the United States.

"Any action has the potential of carrying trade risks; we believe we have been prudent," Carr said.

Freeland was asked Thursday about the chances that a new softwood agreement could be part of a new NAFTA, but she refused to answer what she described as a hypothetical question.