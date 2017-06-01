Killer nurse pleads guilty

Photo: The Canadian Press Elizabeth Wettlaufer enters the provincial courthouse in Woodstock, Ont., on Thursday.

A former Ontario nurse admitted Thursday to using insulin to kill eight seniors and hurt six others while the vulnerable individuals were in her care.

More than seven months after her arrest, Elizabeth Wettlaufer pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

The crimes took place over the last decade in three Ontario long-term care facilities where Wettlaufer worked as a registered nurse, and at a private home.

The 49-year-old, who appeared in a Woodstock, Ont., court, acknowledged under questioning from the judge that she used insulin in all 14 cases.

Reading from an agreed statement of facts, the Crown said Wettlaufer told police she knew that "if your blood sugar goes low enough, you can die." She also told police she had refrained from logging her use of insulin in order to avoid detection, court heard.

In at least one case, Wettlaufer was spurred to act by growing rage over her job and her life, which built up inside her until she felt an "urge to kill," the Crown told the court.

Wettlaufer deliberately injected James Silcox, an 84-year-old man with diabetes and Alzheimer's disease, with insulin the night of Aug. 11. 2007, "hoping he would die," the Crown lawyer said.

"It was his time to go because of the way he acted," the former nurse told police, according to the agreed statement of facts.