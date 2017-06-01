42534
42640

Canada  

Get kids away from screen

- | Story: 198426

Vanessa Lewis couldn't imagine watching her kids grow up bombarded by digital screens — so she effectively banned the technology from their sight.

Making a pact with her husband, the couple decided even talking on a smartphone in the vicinity of their infant twins was unacceptable. Now almost four years old, her boys spend more time playing outside and reading books instead of staring blankly at screens.

Guidelines released Thursday by the Canadian Paediatric Society give recommendations for how much time children aged five and under should spend in front of a screen. Kids younger than two years old should completely avoid screen time, the society says.

Dr. Michelle Ponti of the Canadian Paediatric Society found that introducing screens at such an early age is unnecessary.

"We could not find any good evidence to suggest benefits in introducing technology early," she says.

Canadian and U.S. guidelines both recommend toddlers aged two to five should watch no more than an hour of screen time per day — and turn off screens at least an hour before bedtime. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
40637
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
40637
42701
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39260


Best of Seven archery girls – June 1, 2017

Galleries
Who doesn’t love a girl who can shoot a bow? Vote for your favourite below!
Extremely persistent, extremely inquisitive little girl has some questions about the election
Must Watch
Civics classes are normally kind of boring, but young...
Daily Dose – June 1, 2017
Daily Dose
Don’t worry. Unlike a school bathroom, this is a 5 star...
Daily Dose – June 1, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
No precautions needed.
Kathy Griffin fired from CNN’s New Year’s Eve show
Showbiz
Comedienne Kathy Griffin has been dropped as a co-host of...

42813
39499