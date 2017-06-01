Get kids away from screen

Photo: The Canadian Press

Vanessa Lewis couldn't imagine watching her kids grow up bombarded by digital screens — so she effectively banned the technology from their sight.

Making a pact with her husband, the couple decided even talking on a smartphone in the vicinity of their infant twins was unacceptable. Now almost four years old, her boys spend more time playing outside and reading books instead of staring blankly at screens.

Guidelines released Thursday by the Canadian Paediatric Society give recommendations for how much time children aged five and under should spend in front of a screen. Kids younger than two years old should completely avoid screen time, the society says.

Dr. Michelle Ponti of the Canadian Paediatric Society found that introducing screens at such an early age is unnecessary.

"We could not find any good evidence to suggest benefits in introducing technology early," she says.

Canadian and U.S. guidelines both recommend toddlers aged two to five should watch no more than an hour of screen time per day — and turn off screens at least an hour before bedtime.