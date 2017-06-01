42377
Muskox escapes zoo pen

Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park Zoo is investigating how a muskox got out of its enclosure.

It happened Friday when a male muskox escaped its holding area, though it didn't get out of a secondary containment area.

"What we do know is that after the fact, the gate was partially open and we have not been able to identify mechanical failure at this point,” said zoo spokesman Gary Lunsford.

The zoo said no one was at risk during the incident. Staff sedated and relocated the animal quickly.

"We initiated an emergency response, and the emergency response team was on site within minutes and sedated the animal directly after," said Lunsford.

Zoo officials said the muskox broke one of its horns off while it was recovering from sedation. They said the animal is doing well under veterinary care.

