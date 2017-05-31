Expected to plead to murder

42599
A former Ontario nurse accused of killing eight seniors in her care is expected to plead guilty to first-degree murder charges in their deaths at a court appearance on Thursday.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer currently faces a total of 14 charges, including eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Police have alleged those crimes involved the use of certain drugs and took place over the last decade in three Ontario long-term care facilities where Wettlaufer worked as a registered nurse, and at a private home.

A source close to the case tells The Canadian Press that Wettlaufer is scheduled to plead guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder in a Woodstock, Ont., court on Thursday.

Wettlaufer's defence lawyer did not respond to requests for comment on the expected development.

A spokeswoman with Ontario's Ministry of the Attorney General says "significant developments" are expected in the case on Thursday, but did not provide further details.

