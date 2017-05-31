No more cash-for-access

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

The federal government is poised to introduce legislation today that will put an end to exclusive, private fundraisers featuring cabinet ministers, party leaders and leadership contenders.

The ruling Liberals have already adopted new rules requiring that all fundraisers featuring ministers be advertised in advance, conducted in publicly available places and open to the media. The party has promised to publicly disclose within 45 days the names of all those who attended and other details.

The new rules were put in place earlier this year after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was roasted for months last fall over his attendance at exclusive fundraisers in private homes, where wealthy individuals paid up to the maximum donation of $1,550 to rub shoulders with the prime minister.

Today's legislation will make those rules law and extend them to opposition party leaders and all candidates for any party's leadership.

In the midst of controversy over so-called cash-for-access fundraisers, Trudeau says he was willing to consider other options for resolving the problem, including reducing the donation limit and reinstating the per-vote subsidy for political parties, thereby reducing their need to raise large sums of money.

However, Liberal insiders say those options have since been rejected in favour of simply requiring more transparency.