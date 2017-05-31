42534
39499

Canada  

No more cash-for-access

- | Story: 198323

The federal government is poised to introduce legislation today that will put an end to exclusive, private fundraisers featuring cabinet ministers, party leaders and leadership contenders.

The ruling Liberals have already adopted new rules requiring that all fundraisers featuring ministers be advertised in advance, conducted in publicly available places and open to the media. The party has promised to publicly disclose within 45 days the names of all those who attended and other details.

The new rules were put in place earlier this year after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was roasted for months last fall over his attendance at exclusive fundraisers in private homes, where wealthy individuals paid up to the maximum donation of $1,550 to rub shoulders with the prime minister.

Today's legislation will make those rules law and extend them to opposition party leaders and all candidates for any party's leadership.

In the midst of controversy over so-called cash-for-access fundraisers, Trudeau says he was willing to consider other options for resolving the problem, including reducing the donation limit and reinstating the per-vote subsidy for political parties, thereby reducing their need to raise large sums of money.

However, Liberal insiders say those options have since been rejected in favour of simply requiring more transparency.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
41820
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
40906
39791
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39791


A fence can’t stop this Reindeer and German Shepherd from being best friends

Must Watch
In the latest episode of “Unexpected Inter-Species Best Friendships,” a doggie and his antlered buddy play a round of...
We are all this little girl who just wants to chill
Must Watch
We’re sick of doing stuff. We want some time to ourselves.
Daily Dose – May 31, 2017
Daily Dose
Today’s Daily Dose definitely won’t put you to sleep.
Daily Dose – May 31, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Don;t throw stones at your computer monitor either…
Alanis Morissette and Diablo Cody developing Jagged Little Pill musical
Music
A musical inspired by Alanis Morissette’s iconic album...

40663
39499