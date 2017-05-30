Liberals win in Nova Scotia

Photo: Contributed Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil

Nova Scotia voters gave Premier Stephen McNeil a second shot at governing on Tuesday, handing his Liberals an election victory after a term marked by two balanced budgets, labour strife and a rising chorus of complaints about an overburdened health-care system.

It wasn't immediately clear if it was to be a second majority government — or a reduced minority.

Three hours after the polls closed, the Liberals were elected or leading in 24 ridings, the Tories were elected or leading in 18 and the NDP were elected or leading in nine ridings.

At least 26 seats are needed for a majority. There were tight races across the province, with Jamie Baillie's Conservatives making a strong showing.

In a speech to supporters late Tuesday, NDP Leader Gary Burrill noted the possibility of a minority government — and said he would be willing to work with any party interested in supporting the NDP's ideals.

"We have campaigned so hard on the basis of the idea that Nova Scotia needs major investment in the lives of our people, so a government that is prepared to move forward with such investments will find in us a diligent and strong ally," Burrill told supporters at a hotel in downtown Halifax.

"And a government that fails to move forward such investments will find that it has to contend in a serious way with our opposition."

Party supporters at McNeil's election headquarters in Bridgetown cheered as the Liberals were declared the victors. However, party president John Gillis said it was clear the voters had sent the Liberals a message about the state of health care in the province.

"Health care was a big issue for many Nova Scotians," he said. "It certainly made an impact in some areas, particularly in Cape Breton. As the government, majority or minority, we must face that and we must react strongly to it."