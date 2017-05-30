42377
39499

Canada  

Notley: 'Mark my words'

- | Story: 198256

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley wants everyone to mark her words: the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion will go ahead to deliver her province's oil to the West Coast and jobs to British Columbia.

Notley says she doesn't believe it makes much difference who is running B.C., because the federal government has already approved the Kinder Morgan project.

"The decision has been taken," she said Tuesday when asked about the pipeline as she was announcing a new hospital for Edmonton.

"It's been taken by the federal government. It was taken by a federal government that was committed to balancing and driving towards two goals at the same time: environmental sustainability and economic growth on behalf of the whole country."

She said the pipeline is in the best interests of Albertans and all Canadians — but especially to British Columbians.

"Quite honestly the province of B.C. can't grow solely on the basis of escalating housing prices in Vancouver and the Lower Mainlaind. They need stronger economic growth, and the reality is that in Interior B.C., they need the jobs that this pipeline will provide."

The future of the pipeline, which would nearly triple the capacity of an existing line running from Edmonton to Burnaby, has been questioned given a co-operation agreement between the B.C. New Democrats and Greens, which could lead to an NDP minority government. Both parties have voiced opposition to the project.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
40931
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
42139
41007
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40958


Ruthless pupper exacts fluffy revenge

Must Watch
Want to feel like an accomplice to a murder? Watch puppy playtime take a deeply dark turn.   I just witnessed a murder...
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne kept vow renewal ceremony secret from children
Music
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne didn't tell anybody they were...
Gordon Ramsay’s guide to the perfect burger
Must Watch
It’s nothing all that complicated, but Ramsay demonstrates...
Tiger Woods apologizes for his DUI arrest
Showbiz
Golfer Tiger Woods has issued a formal apology to fans and loved...
Melting animals that will melt your heart
Galleries
It turns out that many of our favourite pets can melt into liquid...

38107