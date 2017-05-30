Teen shot at metro station

42761
A 15-year-old girl is recovering in hospital after being shot in the stomach shortly after midnight Tuesday morning.

Police say the girl was with friends outside a metro station in Laval, north of Montreal, when she was hit.

Const. Franco Di Genova says her injuries are not life threatening and she'll likely remain in hospital for two to three days.

Police say a dispute among several people preceded the shooting but add they don't believe it was connected to street gangs.

Di Genova says investigators haven't been able to question the victim yet but have spoken with her friends who are co-operating.

He says police have not made any arrests.

